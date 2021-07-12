Suvretta Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC decreased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 11.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 843,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 106,482 shares during the period. IQVIA comprises approximately 2.4% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $162,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $250.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.60 and a twelve month high of $254.05. The stock has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 119.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.71.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.56.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

