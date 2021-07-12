Suvretta Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 49.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 600,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 584,200 shares during the quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $84,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIS stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,633. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.59.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

