Swarm Market Capitalization Tops $5.37 Million (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. During the last seven days, Swarm has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. Swarm has a total market cap of $5.37 million and $21,998.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0687 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00053310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00017067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $297.49 or 0.00899495 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005437 BTC.

About Swarm

Swarm (SWM) is a coin. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

