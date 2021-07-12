Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $616,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 12,556 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 17.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 4.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,403,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYKE opened at $53.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.66.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYKE shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

