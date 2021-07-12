Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SYNA. Cowen raised Synaptics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synaptics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Synaptics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.23.

Synaptics stock opened at $154.92 on Thursday. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $63.63 and a 52-week high of $158.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.29.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $136,636.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 1,095.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Synaptics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,184,000 after acquiring an additional 19,680 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at $86,919,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its position in Synaptics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 487,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,076,000 after acquiring an additional 27,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Synaptics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,824,000 after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares during the last quarter.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

