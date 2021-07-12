Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s (TRHC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) in a report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.55.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC opened at $48.26 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $69.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.34.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 12,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $491,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,453,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 695 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $28,953.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,372.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,695 shares of company stock worth $2,517,854 over the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRHC. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

