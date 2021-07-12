TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €25.83 ($30.39).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of TAG Immobilien stock opened at €28.14 ($33.11) on Monday. TAG Immobilien has a one year low of €21.50 ($25.29) and a one year high of €28.14 ($33.11). The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €26.20. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.