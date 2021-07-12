Tal Zvi Zaks Sells 5,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NYSE:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NYSE:MRNA) insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00.

Shares of MRNA stock traded up $6.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $239.31. The stock had a trading volume of 295,666 shares.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

