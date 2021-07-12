Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) versus Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) and Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Talis Biomedical and Accelerate Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talis Biomedical $10.94 million 24.16 -$91.13 million N/A N/A Accelerate Diagnostics $11.16 million 38.78 -$78.21 million ($1.40) -5.06

Accelerate Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than Talis Biomedical.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Talis Biomedical and Accelerate Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talis Biomedical 0 1 3 0 2.75 Accelerate Diagnostics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Talis Biomedical currently has a consensus target price of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 52.76%. Accelerate Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 104.51%. Given Accelerate Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Accelerate Diagnostics is more favorable than Talis Biomedical.

Profitability

This table compares Talis Biomedical and Accelerate Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talis Biomedical N/A N/A N/A Accelerate Diagnostics -715.97% N/A -80.10%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.6% of Talis Biomedical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of Accelerate Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.3% of Accelerate Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2. Talis Biomedical Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms. It also provides the Accelerate PhenoTest, a test kit for the system, which provides identify and antibiotic susceptibility testing results for patients suspected of bacteremia or fungemia, both life-threatening conditions with high morbidity and mortality risk. The company was formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corporation and changed its name to Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. in December 2012. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

