Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Senior Officer Scott William Reimond Sells 9,700 Shares of Stock

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Senior Officer Scott William Reimond sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.73, for a total value of C$26,481.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,028,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,808,159.90.

Shares of TSE TVE opened at C$2.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.68, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.60. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a 1 year low of C$0.69 and a 1 year high of C$2.90.

TVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.48.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

