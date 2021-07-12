Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 price target on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

TGB has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Taseko Mines from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taseko Mines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.55.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.20. The company has a market cap of $556.39 million, a P/E ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.67.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taseko Mines by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,196 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Taseko Mines by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,946,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,597 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Taseko Mines by 200.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,957 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 146,861 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter worth $27,720,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Taseko Mines by 66.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 50,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 20,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taseko Mines (TGB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.