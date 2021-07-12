TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 378.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 403.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 238.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter worth about $108,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

Shares of ADC opened at $72.43 on Monday. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $73.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 4.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

