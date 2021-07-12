TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 94.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Polaris by 45.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Polaris by 17.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 442.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 14,772 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 3.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in Polaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,204,000. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PII. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.82.

Shares of PII stock opened at $136.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 2.02. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $147.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.