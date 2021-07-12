TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PVH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,904,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,062,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 474,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after acquiring an additional 374,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PVH by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,105,000 after acquiring an additional 203,009 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $108.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.37. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $42.22 and a one year high of $121.18.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PVH. Barclays raised their price objective on PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

