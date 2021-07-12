TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,479 Shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,350 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The First Bancshares were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FBMS. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 296.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in The First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in The First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FBMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $44.50 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of The First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of The First Bancshares stock opened at $36.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.52. The stock has a market cap of $768.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.14. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $48.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.33 million. The First Bancshares had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 8.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.34%.

The First Bancshares Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

