TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,400 Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 43,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,889,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 51.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 39,025 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MT shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. ArcelorMittal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $31.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.48. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $33.96.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is currently -32.47%.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

