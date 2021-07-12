Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given “Buy” Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

TECK.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Teck Resources to C$32.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$32.03.

Shares of TECK.B stock opened at C$29.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.16. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$13.46 and a 12-month high of C$32.27.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

