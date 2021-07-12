Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $486.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TFX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $467.00.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $422.82 on Friday. Teleflex has a one year low of $312.33 and a one year high of $449.38. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $402.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,452.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,905,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 3,023.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 109,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,593,000 after acquiring an additional 106,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 73.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $97,594,000 after acquiring an additional 99,537 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 9.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 997,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $414,307,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 532,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $219,189,000 after acquiring an additional 70,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.