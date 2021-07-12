Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 2,561.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,275,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,227,454 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 176.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 885,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 564,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tellurian by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,621,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,440 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Tellurian by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,542,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 49,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tellurian by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 25,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Tellurian by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 88,800 shares in the last quarter. 23.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tellurian alerts:

In other Tellurian news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 205,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,643.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TELL stock opened at $4.40 on Monday. Tellurian Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $5.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.38.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 519.33%. The business had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Tellurian in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.02.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.