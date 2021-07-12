Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on July 30th

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

NYSE GIM opened at $5.54 on Monday. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $5.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.57.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 197,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $1,108,899.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 771,996 shares of company stock valued at $4,311,427. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

