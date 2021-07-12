TenCore Partners LP Invests $10.50 Million in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

TenCore Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 165,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,499,000. Twitter accounts for about 1.9% of TenCore Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Twitter by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 71,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 26,378 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,917 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,218 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $500,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $153,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,886 shares of company stock worth $4,515,915. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.43. 89,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,120,283. The company has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.78. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TWTR. Cowen upped their target price on Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Twitter from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.95.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

