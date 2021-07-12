Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,015 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Tenet Healthcare worth $7,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $51,084,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,093,000 after purchasing an additional 945,297 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $935,000. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $35,360,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 132.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 908,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,265,000 after acquiring an additional 518,734 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $68.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $16.39 and a one year high of $70.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.36.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on THC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

In related news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $6,754,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $425,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,287 shares of company stock valued at $8,125,559. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

