Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Upgraded to Outperform by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $78.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TCBI. Truist upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.79.

TCBI stock opened at $65.40 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.83.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $239.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,815.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 120,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,535,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

