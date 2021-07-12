Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Raised by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,218,722 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,987,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,129,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,646,000 after buying an additional 549,323 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 19,116.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 8,220 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $190.56. The stock had a trading volume of 53,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,653. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.84. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $125.43 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.86.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.