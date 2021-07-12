The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood raised The Bank of Princeton from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised The Bank of Princeton from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $192.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.67. The Bank of Princeton has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $31.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.36.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.46 million. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Princeton will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Princeton in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

