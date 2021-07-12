The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CEO Sells $686,850.00 in Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $686,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:BKE opened at $47.44 on Monday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $50.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.32.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The Buckle had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKE. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at about $719,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,517,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Buckle by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 601,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,627,000 after buying an additional 365,133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Buckle by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,795,000 after buying an additional 357,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Buckle in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,337,000. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

