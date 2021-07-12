The Force Protocol (FOR) Price Reaches $0.0238

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. In the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00012180 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.07 or 0.00214034 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000848 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000602 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol (FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

