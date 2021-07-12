The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $460.73 Million

Analysts expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report $460.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $445.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $479.00 million. The Hain Celestial Group reported sales of $511.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $492.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HAIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.79. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $274,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $122,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 72.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

