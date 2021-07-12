The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $325.91.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $291.33 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $277.89. 6,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,498. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $190.88 and a fifty-two week high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

