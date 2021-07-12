The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc reduced its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,184 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.05% of The Toro worth $5,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in The Toro by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Toro by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in The Toro by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Toro by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Shares of NYSE TTC traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.52. 234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,091. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $64.06 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.88.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The Toro’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

