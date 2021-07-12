Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $1.76 billion and approximately $53.66 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000998 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00036257 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00270607 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00037340 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006297 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00013070 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004841 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

