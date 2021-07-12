Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 0.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,713,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,686,000 after acquiring an additional 72,260 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 5.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,178,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,380,000 after acquiring an additional 156,111 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,600 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 9.1% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,530,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,566,000 after acquiring an additional 210,524 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth about $179,560,000. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

TRI opened at $101.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.03, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $66.88 and a 1 year high of $101.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.40.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 98.69%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 41.30%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRI. TD Securities lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.90.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.