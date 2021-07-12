Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 14,285 Shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF were worth $18,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter.

ILTB opened at $72.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.73. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $67.16 and a twelve month high of $79.65.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

