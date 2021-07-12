Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 179,717 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,146,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,717 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $17,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,972,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,823,000 after buying an additional 158,473 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,868,000 after buying an additional 225,659 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,052,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,912,000 after buying an additional 684,473 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $17,451,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,169,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after buying an additional 50,346 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $13.82 on Monday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $131.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.95 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 20.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

