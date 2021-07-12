Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $21.19 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 25.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,219 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in MSCI were worth $21,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in MSCI by 1.3% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 4.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 8.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in MSCI by 28.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.00.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $560.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 72.29 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.65. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $336.03 and a 1 year high of $560.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.85%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

