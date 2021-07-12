Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,355 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of Realty Income worth $16,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 82,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after buying an additional 20,997 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,838,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 12,281 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on O. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.29.

NYSE O opened at $68.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $56.33 and a 12 month high of $71.84.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

