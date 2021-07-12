Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 141,989 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 141,989 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.21% of American Financial Group worth $20,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,604,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $753,583,000 after acquiring an additional 193,432 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in American Financial Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,096,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,070,000 after buying an additional 154,648 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Financial Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,367,000 after buying an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,883,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in American Financial Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,426,000 after buying an additional 37,367 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFG opened at $123.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.00. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.88 and a twelve month high of $141.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. American Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

In related news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 86,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total value of $11,207,656.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,459,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total transaction of $333,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,134 shares of company stock valued at $27,184,645 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

