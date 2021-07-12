thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €16.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TKA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €15.80 ($18.59) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.99 ($15.28).

Shares of FRA:TKA opened at €8.95 ($10.53) on Thursday. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a one year high of €27.01 ($31.78). The company’s 50-day moving average is €9.56.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

