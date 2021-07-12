Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) PT Raised to C$1.75 at Scotiabank

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TWMIF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from $1.30 to $1.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.48.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

TWMIF stock opened at $1.11 on Thursday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.02.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.