TOP (TOP) Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One TOP coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TOP has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. TOP has a market capitalization of $9.87 million and $221,909.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TOP alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00052795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00016793 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.30 or 0.00898557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005448 BTC.

TOP Coin Profile

TOP is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling TOP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.