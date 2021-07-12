Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from C$27.00 to C$26.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock. Torex Gold Resources traded as low as C$13.70 and last traded at C$13.91, with a volume of 52139 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.98.

TXG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.32.

In other Torex Gold Resources news, Senior Officer Mary Delores Batoff sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$42,230.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,858 shares in the company, valued at C$204,227.96. Also, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$35,375.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$357,820.89.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$292.79 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

