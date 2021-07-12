Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 337 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 58.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 915 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COO. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 294.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 369.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at $640,398.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,724,843. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $411.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $392.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.83 and a 1 year high of $415.96.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.79.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

