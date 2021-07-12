Toroso Investments LLC Has $370,000 Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 47.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in ResMed by 68.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in ResMed during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of RMD opened at $247.68 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $165.72 and a one year high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.53.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. Equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.57.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $199,981.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,464,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,838 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,762 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

See Also: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.