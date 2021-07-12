Toroso Investments LLC Has $401,000 Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,595.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total transaction of $38,117.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,331 shares of company stock valued at $19,433,162 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

Waste Management stock opened at $143.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.54. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $102.02 and a one year high of $144.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

