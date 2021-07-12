Toroso Investments LLC Takes $318,000 Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYF. Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.21.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $48.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.59. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

