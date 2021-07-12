Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Shares Gap Up to $24.40

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.40, but opened at $25.00. Torrid shares last traded at $24.45, with a volume of 2,397 shares.

In other news, CEO Elizabeth Munoz sold 252,637 shares of Torrid stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $4,961,790.68. Also, major shareholder Sycamore Partners Torrid, L.L. sold 10,701,990 shares of Torrid stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $210,187,083.60. Insiders have sold a total of 11,924,461 shares of company stock worth $234,196,414 in the last three months.

Torrid Company Profile (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

