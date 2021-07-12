Total Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 11.9% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $27,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 325,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,842,000 after buying an additional 71,239 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,529,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,341,000 after buying an additional 875,180 shares during the period. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 355,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,676,000 after acquiring an additional 93,515 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.02. The stock had a trading volume of 71,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,730. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $99.80 and a 12 month high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

