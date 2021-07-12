Total Wealth Planning LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Total Wealth Planning LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 974.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,300 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,713,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6,028.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 459,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,582,000 after acquiring an additional 452,098 shares during the last quarter. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,765,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 574,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,456,000 after acquiring an additional 353,971 shares during the period.

SCHO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,235. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $51.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.27.

