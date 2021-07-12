Total Wealth Planning LLC Has $4.41 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Total Wealth Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,550 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 28,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 154,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 52,429 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 56.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.23. 1,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,725. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.94. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $46.54 and a one year high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

