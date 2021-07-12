Tranche Finance 24-Hour Volume Hits $561,547.00 (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Tranche Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00002376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tranche Finance has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. Tranche Finance has a market cap of $15.77 million and approximately $561,547.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tranche Finance Profile

Tranche Finance (CRYPTO:SLICE) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Buying and Selling Tranche Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranche Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranche Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

